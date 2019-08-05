AGD Diamonds names its three large diamonds

Exclusive

05 august 2019

29 july 2019

22 july 2019

15 july 2019

08 july 2019

01 august 2019
News

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngAGD Diamonds reported that it gave names to its three large diamonds mined between May and July 2019 at the Vladimir Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province.
The unique diamond weighing 222.09 carats, which is the largest of those discovered in Europe, was named “Vladimir Grib” in honor of the former AGD chief geologist, an outstanding exploration pioneer. The stone was recovered on May 4, 2019.
On May 3, the company unearthed a diamond weighing 127.34 carats, which was named after Elisey Verichev in honor of the AGD veteran, who discovered the Lomonosov and then Grib diamond deposits.
The diamond crystal weighing 212.53 carats, which AGD Diamonds recovered on July 18 this year, was named after Lev Rovnin, the ex-Minister of Geology of the former Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, who oversaw the discovery of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province and its preparation for industrial development for several decades.
The company decided to assign names to its unique diamonds - thus perpetuating the fact of their recovery - in order to honor the memory of outstanding people of Russia.
Already nine exclusive diamonds extracted by the  company have received their names.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

