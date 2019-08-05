Petra provides positive results regarding recent share price performance

Petra Diamonds announced that it delivered a solid set of operational results for FY2019 with improved safety, production of 3.87 Mcts, in line with guidance, and lower capital expenditure of US$81.7m down from US$129.6 million in FY2018.In the second half of the year Petra generated $17 million of free cashflow, after paying the interest on the bond ($23.6 million) and repaying $20 million against the BEE loan.«In other words, operating free cashflow for the second half of FY 2019 was over $60 million. This is a significant achievement given the current challenging market conditions in rough diamonds,» it said.The company also provided an update for the Project 2022, an initiative that will identify and drive efficiencies and improvements across all aspects of the business to enable the Company to deliver an initial target of $150-200 million free cashflow over a three year period.Richard Duffy, CEO of Petra Diamonds said "We are executing our plans and delivering to budget as we launch Project 2022. We expect that this will deliver significant incremental cashflow over the next three years, further improve our net debt position and provide us with future growth options".Petra will concentrate on enhancing cashflow generation and reducing net debt to provide optionality to address the refinancing of the bond.«Therefore the initial target of $150-$200 million of net free cashflow in the years 2020-2022 has potential upside in additional cash generation from improved rough diamond prices, a weakening in the Rand beyond the assumptions above and the continued recovery of exceptional diamonds from Cullinan,» the company said.