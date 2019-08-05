Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

Petra provides positive results regarding recent share price performance

01 august 2019
petra_diamonds_logo.pngPetra Diamonds announced that it delivered a solid set of operational results for FY2019 with improved safety, production of 3.87 Mcts, in line with guidance, and lower capital expenditure of US$81.7m down from US$129.6 million in FY2018.
In the second half of the year Petra generated $17 million of free cashflow, after paying the interest on the bond ($23.6 million) and repaying $20 million against the BEE loan.
«In other words, operating free cashflow for the second half of FY 2019 was over $60 million. This is a significant achievement given the current challenging market conditions in rough diamonds,» it said. 
The company also provided an update for the Project 2022, an initiative that will identify and drive efficiencies and improvements across all aspects of the business to enable the Company to deliver an initial target of $150-200 million free cashflow over a three year period. 
Richard Duffy, CEO of Petra Diamonds said "We are executing our plans and delivering to budget as we launch Project 2022. We expect that this will deliver significant incremental cashflow over the next three years, further improve our net debt position and provide us with future growth options".
Petra will concentrate on enhancing cashflow generation and reducing net debt to provide optionality to address the refinancing of the bond.
«Therefore the initial target of $150-$200 million of net free cashflow in the years 2020-2022 has potential upside in additional cash generation from improved rough diamond prices, a weakening in the Rand beyond the assumptions above and the continued recovery of exceptional diamonds from Cullinan,» the company said.


Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

