Namibia’s Oranjemund to stop diamond dependency

01 august 2019

Oranjemund that is situated in Namibia intends to diversify its business and economy to stop its dependency on diamonds, says The Namibian.

The diversification plan will be implemented with the help of Omdis, agency hired by the town to help boost economic development.

The Namibian reports that according to the transformation plan by 2030 local people will be involved in businesses other than mining.

Retha Van der Schyf, Omdis director, has presented a plan on the diversification that said that the town would focus on tourism, agriculture, agro-processing and renewable energy.

According to the plan, the transformation will have three phases.

During the first phase the transferring municipal services, residential and commercial property will take place. The second phase will focus on the socio-economic development, such as providing long-term water strategy for the town, as well as educational and healthcare facilities. The third phase will concentrate on the livelihood of the town as the mine closes.

The year 2030 was chosen deliberately as mining moves offshore, according to the agency. And the transformation of the town could take up to 15 years.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg