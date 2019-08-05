Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

Namibia’s Oranjemund to stop diamond dependency

01 august 2019
News

Oranjemund that is situated in Namibia intends to diversify its business and economy to stop its dependency on diamonds, says The Namibian.
The diversification plan will be implemented with the help of Omdis, agency hired by the town to help boost economic development. 
The Namibian reports that according to the transformation plan by 2030 local people will be involved in businesses other than mining. 
Retha Van der Schyf, Omdis director, has presented a plan on the diversification that said that the town would focus on tourism, agriculture, agro-processing and renewable energy.
According to the plan, the transformation will have three phases.
During the first phase the transferring municipal services, residential and commercial property will take place. The second phase will focus on the socio-economic development, such as providing long-term water strategy for the town, as well as educational and healthcare facilities. The third phase will concentrate on the livelihood of the town as the mine closes. 
The year 2030 was chosen deliberately as mining moves offshore, according to the agency. And the transformation of the town could take up to 15 years. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished