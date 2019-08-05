Newfield funds Tongo mine in Sierra Leone

Newfield Resources has approved a final investment decision for its Tongo Diamond Mine in Sierra Leone, says mining-technology.com.The company will proceed to underground blasting works within few weeks, while the recovery of diamonds will start after a year from the first blasting works.“Consistent with the recently completed Tongo FEED Study development timeline we expect to be mining first diamonds within 12 months of initial portal blasting,” Newfield Resources executive director Karl Smithson was quoted as saying.To fund the operations the company entered into agreement to issue two binding agreements, totalling to $30,5 m.The Tongo Mine Development hosts a 7.4 million carat JORC compliant inferred and indicated diamond resource of which 1.1 million carats has been classified as probable reserve.