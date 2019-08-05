GJC seeks rollback of import duty on gold from Indian Government

01 august 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has sought immediate rollback in import duty of gold - the basic raw material for the jewellery business - from 12.5% to 10% and immediate implementation of a comprehensive integrated Gold Policy to save the gem and jewellery business and the jobs of 5.5 million labour force engaged in the business and the livelihood of their dependents/ families.GJC has also urged the Government to immediately implement the Gold Monetization Scheme (GMS) and make it more effective to benefit citizens at large.Anantha Padmanaban, Chairman, GJC, said, “The Government should rollback gold import duty till the time revised Gold Monetization is implemented as that is the only feasible substitute for reducing gold imports. Reduction in gold duty will directly reduce social & economic menace in the country. The 10% Import Duty on gold was levied to curb Current Account Deficit (CAD) but India's fiscal deficit narrowed down in FY 2019.”Shaankar Sen, Vice Chairman, GJC, said, “The Government should implement Gold Policy immediately to liberalize and simplify Gold Monetization Schemes to recycle household gold for utilization. The borrowers of gold should ensure that gold depositors get good interest rates and the Government with help from RBI should facilitate the policy framework for this change. The Government should act as a facilitator/ custodian to encourage households & temples to deposit the idle gold lying in their possession by imposing limits.”To unlock family gold reserves of up to 24,000 tonnes and help reduce CAD, GJC urged that Government must give exemptions to households for minimum 500 grams of gold deposited under Gold Monetary policy, being of ancestral nature, from being questioned by any tax department.The GJC delegation will soon meet Union Finance Minister for rollback & its recommendations.