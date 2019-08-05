DE BEERS shows the lowest result for cycle 6 this year

De Beers Group has announced the results for the sixth sales cycle of 2019.For the sixth sales the company earned $250 million which shows the fall of more than 50% compared to the previous year, when De Beers gained $533 million and a drop of 35,9% from $390 million from the previous sales cycle.Although the data are provisional, this year, it is the lowest sales result to date.Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: "With ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, retailers managing inventory levels, and polished diamond inventories in the midstream continuing to be higher than normal, De Beers Group provided customers with additional flexibility to defer some of their rough diamond allocations to later in the year. As a result, we saw a reduction in sales during the sixth cycle of 2019.»