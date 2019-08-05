Paul Ziff becomes a new North American President for Lark & Berry

Paul Ziff, a veteran of the jewellery industry, has become a new North American President for Lark & Berry, says JCK.Lark & Berry is a jewellery house that creates jewellery made with cultured diamonds and stones.“I am very excited to join the Lark & Berry team and launch this fresh, new concept in North America,” Ziff was quoted as saying. “It’s such a rare and unique brand that captures the spirit of innovation by offering an alternative choice in a traditional industry. I feel confident that the time is right, and the market will be very receptive.”Ziff served as North American brand president of Ralph Lauren Watches and Jewelry from 2015 to 2017; as president for the U.S. and Caribbean at Ferragamo Timepieces from 2011 to 2015; and as North American president for Zenith Watches from 2003 to 2009.He also worked for Chopard, says the report.