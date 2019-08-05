Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

Paul Ziff becomes a new North American President for Lark & Berry

31 july 2019
News

news_31072019_ziff.jpgPaul Ziff, a veteran of the jewellery industry, has become a new North American President for Lark & Berry, says JCK. 
Lark & Berry is a jewellery house that creates jewellery made with cultured diamonds and stones.
“I am very excited to join the Lark & Berry team and launch this fresh, new concept in North America,” Ziff was quoted as saying. “It’s such a rare and unique brand that captures the spirit of innovation by offering an alternative choice in a traditional industry. I feel confident that the time is right, and the market will be very receptive.”
Ziff served as North American brand president of Ralph Lauren Watches and Jewelry from 2015 to 2017; as president for the U.S. and Caribbean at Ferragamo Timepieces from 2011 to 2015; and as North American president for Zenith Watches from 2003 to 2009.
He also worked for Chopard, says the report.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

