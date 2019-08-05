Paul Ziff becomes a new North American President for Lark & Berry

Lark & Berry is a jewellery house that creates jewellery made with cultured diamonds and stones.
“I am very excited to join the Lark & Berry team and launch this fresh, new concept in North America,” Ziff was quoted as saying. “It’s such a rare and unique brand that captures the spirit of innovation by offering an alternative choice in a traditional industry. I feel confident that the time is right, and the market will be very receptive.”
Ziff served as North American brand president of Ralph Lauren Watches and Jewelry from 2015 to 2017; as president for the U.S. and Caribbean at Ferragamo Timepieces from 2011 to 2015; and as North American president for Zenith Watches from 2003 to 2009.
He also worked for Chopard, says the report.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg