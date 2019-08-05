ALROSA announces changes in company management

30 july 2019

In the near future, two members of the Executive Committee are leaving the company - Deputy CEO Yury Okoemov, who lately supervised the work of ALROSA's diamond cutting complex, and Head of the Legal Department Alexander Matveev, says a press release distributed by the company on Tuesday. These decisions were made by mutual agreement of the parties. Yury Okoemov and Alexander Matveev have commendations of the Finance minister of the Russian Federation for their significant contribution to the development of the diamond industry and for many years of conscientious work. The diamond cutting complex will thereafter subordinate directly to Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, and Konstantin Mashinsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, will supervise the work of the Legal Department.In mid-July, Alexander Terentiev, Advisor to CEO and Head of ALROSA's office in Yakutsk, left the company. Alexander Terentiev moved to a new job - he took the position of First Deputy Head of the Committee for Precious Metals and Precious Stones of Yakutia. As previously reported, ALROSA's representative office in Yakutsk will be restructured in order to eliminate duplication of functions and excessive document flow. The Supervisory Board of ALROSA took that decision in June. Instead of representative office, the company plans to create a Department for Government Relations, which will be subordinate to Alexey Dyachkovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA: "For many years of work in the company, Yury Okoemov, Alexander Matveev and Alexander Terentiev have shown themselves to be true professionals, who contributed a lot to the company's leading position in the global market, helped to strengthen its reputation and protect interests in the legal field. They won recognition and sincere respect of colleagues, as well as customers and partners of the company. On behalf of the whole ALROSA team and on my own behalf, I would like to thank them for their dedicated work and contribution to the development of our company and the entire diamond industry. And, of course, I would like to wish them every success in the future."In addition, new appointments have occurred in the company. Sergey Imangulov, who have worked in ALROSA for over 22 years, was appointed the company's chief ore enrichment specialist. Prior to his appointment, Sergey Imangulov led the integrated enrichment department at Yakutniproalmaz Institute. Alla Popova, who previously was responsible for the corporate youth policy and career guidance, became the Director of ALROSA's personnel training center.