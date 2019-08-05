Exclusive
Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge
At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...
05 august 2019
Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels
Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...
29 july 2019
“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI
Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...
22 july 2019
Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association
Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...
15 july 2019
“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council
Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry. Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...
08 july 2019
ALROSA announces changes in company management
In mid-July, Alexander Terentiev, Advisor to CEO and Head of ALROSA's office in Yakutsk, left the company. Alexander Terentiev moved to a new job - he took the position of First Deputy Head of the Committee for Precious Metals and Precious Stones of Yakutia. As previously reported, ALROSA's representative office in Yakutsk will be restructured in order to eliminate duplication of functions and excessive document flow. The Supervisory Board of ALROSA took that decision in June. Instead of representative office, the company plans to create a Department for Government Relations, which will be subordinate to Alexey Dyachkovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA: "For many years of work in the company, Yury Okoemov, Alexander Matveev and Alexander Terentiev have shown themselves to be true professionals, who contributed a lot to the company's leading position in the global market, helped to strengthen its reputation and protect interests in the legal field. They won recognition and sincere respect of colleagues, as well as customers and partners of the company. On behalf of the whole ALROSA team and on my own behalf, I would like to thank them for their dedicated work and contribution to the development of our company and the entire diamond industry. And, of course, I would like to wish them every success in the future."
In addition, new appointments have occurred in the company. Sergey Imangulov, who have worked in ALROSA for over 22 years, was appointed the company's chief ore enrichment specialist. Prior to his appointment, Sergey Imangulov led the integrated enrichment department at Yakutniproalmaz Institute. Alla Popova, who previously was responsible for the corporate youth policy and career guidance, became the Director of ALROSA's personnel training center.