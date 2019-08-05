Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

IDE releases Second Video in Global Campaign to Promote Natural Diamonds

31 july 2019
News

ide_logo.pngThe Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), which earlier this month launched a global campaign to promote natural diamonds in cooperation with the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), released the second video in the "We love natural diamonds" series.
The international campaign is aimed at differentiating natural diamonds from lab-grown and other synthetic stones. It is intended to show consumers the significant differences between natural diamonds that are billions of years old and whose value and beauty are preserved forever, and synthetic factory- produced diamonds.
IDE will distribute this video through all social media channels. It will also be distributed by the 29 WFDB member diamond exchanges around the world through local social media. The first video was viewed 1.2 million times and received 323,000 likes or shares.
The new video shows how life has improved through technology – travel, communication, online shopping. However, some things never change - the value of True Love and the value of True Diamonds. It ends with the  tagline “We love natural diamonds.”
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Diamond exchanges throughout the world have joined our initiative and have launched dedicated social media campaigns to promote natural diamonds. Through these worldwide campaigns we hope to make consumers aware of the real value of the gems they buy and the unique attributes of natural diamonds. We are proud that the Israel Diamond Exchange is leading this campaign on a global scale."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished