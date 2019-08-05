SDA organizes ‘Carats Exhibition’ to boost SMEs

30 july 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The Carats Exhibition being organized by Surat Diamond Association (SDA) in the first week of August will help boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), according to SDA.More than 1,500 buyers from across the country and abroad, including the United States, Hong Kong, Israel, Dubai, Antwerp and London will be visiting the three-day exhibition starting from August 3 in Surat.SDA President Babu Gujarati said, “This three-day long loose diamond exhibition will be a game-changer for the industry, which is facing a slowdown. Unlike other exhibitions in the world, Carats is an exclusive exhibition of polished diamonds.”According to Gujarati, the prices of polished diamonds have fallen by almost 12 per cent in the last few months. However, demand for small sizes likes Stars and Melee is excellent.Nilesh Borada, a member of the exhibition committee, said, “Small unit owners cannot afford to participate in big exhibitions around the world. The Carats Exhibition is exclusively for them, and we hope that the demand for polished diamonds will improve after this exhibition.”