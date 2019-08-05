Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

DGCX signs MoU with Nepal’s proposed Exchange

30 july 2019
News
The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has signed an MoU with the Multi Derivatives Exchange Nepal (MDX), a proposed derivatives exchange in Nepal. At a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both sides, Les Male, CEO of DGCX and Dipak Raj Pandey, Coordinator of MDX, signed the agreement at the DGCX office in Dubai.
Under the MoU, DGCX will work closely with MDX in areas of shared interest including trading, clearing, settlement, delivery of contracts, compliance and surveillance, contract design and pricing, technology, and risk management.
Commenting on the MoU, Les Male, CEO of DGCX said:  “This agreement comes in accordance with our vision to expand our knowledge base, and foster more collaboration in the industry and across borders. At DGCX, we are always looking for innovative ways to develop and enhance our offering, and we are confident that this partnership will lead to a successful and fruitful outcome that is mutually beneficial to both parties.”
Dipak Raj Pandey, Coordinator of MDX, said: “DGCX and MDX share a common goal to follow international best practices and provide innovative derivatives products to our members. The signing of this MoU is a significant step towards productive collaboration, and will allow us to leverage each other’s strengths, knowledge and experiences.”
MDX has applied for a regulatory license from SEBON to operate a commodities and derivatives exchange. DGCX and MDX will host workshops and meetings to further the scale of the alliance and promote strong cooperation between the exchanges.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished