Avraham Eshed to be named 2019 Israel Diamond Industry Dignitary

30 july 2019
news_30072019_eshed.jpgVeteran diamantaire Avraham Eshed will be named an Israel Diamond Industry Dignitary for the year 2019 at the biennial Israel Diamond Industry Dignitary Awards, which aims to recognize and honour men and women who have promoted Israel’s diamond industry.
Avraham Eshed, a manufacturer of large diamonds and high-value coloured gemstones, follows in the footsteps of his late father Eliyahu Eshed, who was named an Israel Diamond Industry Dignitary in 2006.
From the early 1970s, Avraham began travelling to Brazil and Africa to buy diamond and coloured gemstone rough. He worked with a variety of Israeli and foreign business and production partners, gaining valuable experience and unique insights in both industries in the process.
Today, Avraham’s company Eshed Diam continues to focus on large diamonds and throughout the years has produced top-quality stones in sizes ranging between 20 and 150 carats. The firm is among Israel’s leading diamond exporters. In parallel, his company Gemstar is Israel’s leading emerald manufacturer, in value.
Avraham is a member of Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and the Israel Precious Stones and Diamond Exchange (IPSDE) and a past chairman of the Israel Gemstone Cutters Association (IGCA). He is a member and past director of Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA) and is among the founding members of the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA).

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
