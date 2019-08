On the 6th of October, the VOKA Open Bedrijvendag (Flanders’ Chambers of Commerce and Industry Open Company Day) will take place. It is the biggest one-day event in Flanders where hundreds of companies open their doors to the public for a special behind-the-scenes visit.The AWDC will be organizing a diamond day for diamond enthusiasts to discover the fascinating industry and to give them the opportunity to better understand how to buy a diamond. On Open Company Day in 2014, some 4,000 people visited the diamond district for this single-day event.In addition to an educational experience, the AWDC will also be organizing a B2C diamond stock sale for the public. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for customers to buy diamonds directly from the source.