AGD Diamonds is among the best companies in the field of labor protection

29 july 2019

According to the results of the “Success and Safety - 2018” competition held by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation, AGD Diamonds became a part of 20 domestic enterprises leading in the field of labor conditions and labor protection.

The company’s website says that this federal competition embraced all regions of Russia.

According to authoritative independent examinations, AGD Diamonds produced absolutely the best results among the companies of the Arkhangelsk Province.

AGD Diamonds was already recognized as the best company in the field of labor protection in 2017 among the organizations of the production sector located in the area.

In February 2019, AGD Diamonds employees also received awards for achievements in the field of industrial safety and labor protection.

AGD Diamonds is engaged in mining operations at the Grib Diamond Field in the Arkhangelsk Province.





Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



