"InterJeweller" was held in Sochi with success

29 july 2019

The jewelry fashion exhibition "InterJeweller", which was held from July 24 to 28 at the hotel «Zhemchuzhina» in the city of Sochi, ended yesterday with success.

"InterJeweller" was held in the city for the 19th time, presenting the most exclusive precious products.

More than 100 manufacturers from all over Russia came to the resort today to present exclusive jewelry.

Newcomers to the market were able to declare themselves, and the already recognized leaders of the jewelry industry presented their exclusive jewelry to customers.

The exhibition featured jewelry, stones, jewelry, equipment, as well as products made from precious metals: cutlery and crockery, highly artistic interior objects, etc.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg