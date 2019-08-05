Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

"InterJeweller" was held in Sochi with success

29 july 2019
The jewelry fashion exhibition "InterJeweller", which was held from July 24 to 28 at the hotel «Zhemchuzhina» in the city of Sochi, ended yesterday with success.
"InterJeweller" was held in the city for the 19th time, presenting the most exclusive precious products.
More than 100 manufacturers from all over Russia came to the resort today to present exclusive jewelry.
Newcomers to the market were able to declare themselves, and the already recognized leaders of the jewelry industry presented their exclusive jewelry to customers.
The exhibition featured jewelry, stones, jewelry, equipment, as well as products made from precious metals: cutlery and crockery, highly artistic interior objects, etc.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

