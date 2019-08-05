TIFFANY & CO. opens an exhibition in Shanghai

“‘Vision & Virtuosity’ is a tribute to Tiffany & Co., which has stood for masterful craftsmanship and innovative design since Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City in 1837,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. “These two values—vision and virtuosity—lie at the heart of Tiffany & Co. and this exhibition represents the best of our brand.”
“Vision & Virtuosity” showcases the most important objects from The Tiffany Archives.
The exhibition’s installations contextualize the brand’s trailblazing moments, documenting the numerous “Tiffany firsts” such as the introduction of the modern engagement ring, the Tiffany® Setting.
The thematic journey takes visitors through six chapters devoted to Tiffany & Co.’s longstanding history of excellence in design and craftsmanship.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg