TIFFANY & CO. opens an exhibition in Shanghai

29 july 2019

Tiffany & Co. announced a new exhibition opening in Shanghai, China, which is slated to open to the public on September 23 and run through November 10, 2019, “Vision & Virtuosity,” celebrating 180 years of artistry and exceptional diamonds at Tiffany. The first of its kind for Tiffany, “Vision & Virtuosity” was conceived as a journey through history of Tiffany’s brand collections.









Image credit: Tiffany & Co.











“‘Vision & Virtuosity’ is a tribute to Tiffany & Co., which has stood for masterful craftsmanship and innovative design since Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City in 1837,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. “These two values—vision and virtuosity—lie at the heart of Tiffany & Co. and this exhibition represents the best of our brand.”

“Vision & Virtuosity” showcases the most important objects from The Tiffany Archives.

The exhibition’s installations contextualize the brand’s trailblazing moments, documenting the numerous “Tiffany firsts” such as the introduction of the modern engagement ring, the Tiffany® Setting.

The thematic journey takes visitors through six chapters devoted to Tiffany & Co.’s longstanding history of excellence in design and craftsmanship.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg