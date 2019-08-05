GSI opens its new testing laboratory

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological entities in the world, is opening a second laboratory facility in New York focused on the screening and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in jewelry.“The opening of this laboratory allows us to expand upon the extraordinary work the team at GSI is doing for the screening and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds and simulants both in loose parcels and mounted jewelry,” said Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of Gemological Science International. “We identify undisclosed lab-grown diamonds on a daily basis within our worldwide facilities, and the opening of this laboratory will allow us to continue to be an innovator and help us develop methods to help protect the industry.”