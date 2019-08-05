Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

GSI opens its new testing laboratory

gsi_logo.pngGemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological entities in the world, is opening a second laboratory facility in New York focused on the screening and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in jewelry.
“The opening of this laboratory allows us to expand upon the extraordinary work the team at GSI is doing for the screening and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds and simulants both in loose parcels and mounted jewelry,” said Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of Gemological Science International. “We identify undisclosed lab-grown diamonds on a daily basis within our worldwide facilities, and the opening of this laboratory will allow us to continue to be an innovator and help us develop methods to help protect the industry.”

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

