French Association of Gemology’s 18th Gemological Symposium to take place on September 9, 2019

26 july 2019

The Association Française de Gemmologie (the French Association of Gemology) has announced that its 18th Paris Gemological Rendez Vous, a prestigious annual gems symposium, will take place on September 9, 2019, at l’ASIEM, 6 rue Albert de Lapparent, Paris, France.

The speakers will focus on current challenges of the diamond industry.

The speakers of the event will be Alan Bronstein, President of the Natural Color Diamond Association; Aurélien Delaunay, director of the French Laboratory Of Gemology (LFG); Richard Duffy : CEO of Petra Diamonds; David Fisher, Principal Scientist, De Beers Technology; Stéphane Fischler, President of the World Diamond Council; Peter Karakchiev, Head of the International Relations Department, ALROSA; Jim Pounds, Executive Vice-President Diamonds, Dominion Diamond Mines; Martin Rapaport, Chairman, Rapaport; Eddy Vleeschdraeger, Director at the Scientific and Technical Research Center for Diamonds (WTOCD – Belgium), author of “Hardness 10”; Feriel Zerouki, Senior Vice-President of International Relations and Ethical Initiatives, De Beers.

The moderator of the symposium is Didier Giard, president of the French Association of Gemology and a member of the French Academy of Overseas Sciences. “This year’s symposium will be taking a comprehensive look at diamonds,” said Giard. “During a period of many challenges to the natural diamond industries including synthetics and a volatile international market, we are very proud to host such distinguished members of the diamond industry. They will be giving us their considered views, backed by years of experience, on the diamond industry from many different angles."

The Symposium will be a one-day event which is to embrace all the diamond pipeline - from mining to marketing, including such specific areas as the current state of the market, colored diamonds, the scientific, gemological and historical aspects of natural diamonds, he added.

The symposium will provide simultaneous French and English translations.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg