First Israel Diamond Week in Shanghai concludes with immense optimism

Image credit: IDE

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The three-day event was jointly organized by the IDE and the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE). The SDE, headed by President Qiang Lin, hosted a delegation led by IDE President Yoram Dvash, more than 15 prominent Israeli diamond companies as well as the President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) Ernie Blom.SDE President Lin said that this is one of the most important events to be held at the SDE and that he was very happy to see such vitality and energy on their trade floor. Lin said that the event reminded him of the unique atmosphere that prevails on the IDE trade floor at the international diamond week in Israel and that he looks forward to furthering productive cooperation.IDE President Dvash said: “Penetrating the Chinese market, as opposed to the American and European markets, is more complex and requires studying the target community and the challenges of local regulation. Precisely at complex interface points, the Exchange is the only factor capable of opening trade relations to members and of becoming the coordinator between the Exchanges whilst providing services to its members”.Dvash also expressed his certainty that this is just the start of intensifying the excellent relations between the two Exchanges. During the visit, senior Chinese diamond industry officials were invited to the International Diamond Week in Israel.