Firestone boosts Q4 output 34% as it takes FY19 production to 830k cts

Firestone Diamonds produced 208,572 carats at its Liqhobong diamond mine, in Lesotho during the quarter ended 30 June 2019 compared to 155,206 carats, a year earlier.This, it said, took total carats recovered during the fiscal year 2019 to 829,458 carats.“Although the recovered grade of 23.0 cpht was higher than the previous quarter of 18.0 cpht, it was 9% below the expected reserve grade which seems at this stage to result from treating harder, more competent ore in the southern part of the pit,” it said.“Work is on-going to improve post-blast fragmentation as well as further optimisation of the tertiary crushing section to improve liberation and throughput.”Firestone said 177,521 carats were sold during the quarter, lower than the third quarter’s 211,368 carats due to timing of sales.Its revenue was $12.7 million at an average value of $71 per carat.The average value for fiscal year 2019 was $73 per carat, it said."From a market and pricing perspective, it was a tough financial year, particularly for the smaller, lower value goods and these conditions are expected to persist for the rest of 2019 and possibly improving during 2020 when global rough supply is expected to reduce,” said company chief executive Paul Bosma.Firestone was planning to treat between 3.6 and 3.8 million tonnes of ore and to recover between 820,000 and 870,000 carats in the fiscal year 2020.