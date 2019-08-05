Exclusive

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Small-scale diamond mining is the future in Botswana – Leon Daniels

Pangolin Diamonds, which is currently the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called upon authorities in the southern African country to include diamonds into the minerals permit for small scale mining operations. Pangolin chief...

29 july 2019

“There has been a strict policy in Israel against LGDs; have been forbidden on IDE trading floor for years.”: Aviel Elia, Managing Director- IDI

Aviel Elia, an attorney by profession, has served as Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of IDI since 2013. As a key member of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) management team, he has been involved in developing company strategy and negotiating...

22 july 2019

Unifying role is the main objective of the National Gemological Association

Yuri Shelementiev runs the Gemological Centre (GC) at the Moscow State University and is a president of the National Gemological Association (NGA) uniting the gemologists of Russia. The head of the MSU’ GC and the NGA answered the R&P’s...

15 july 2019

“Our goal is to bring clarity to the offering of Lab Grown Diamonds”, asserts Chris Casey, President, Lab Grown Diamond Council

Chris Casey is a 15-year veteran of the diamond and jewelry industry.  Chris also has extensive experience in market research as Founding Managing Director of the NPD Diamond and Diamond Jewelry Service where his responsibility included the...

08 july 2019

De Beers’ H1 core earnings down 27% to $518 mln

26 july 2019
News

de_beers_logo.pngAnglo American said De Beers’ underlying adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 27% to $518 million in the first half of the year.
Demand for rough diamonds remains subdued as a result of challenges in the midstream with higher polished inventories, and caution due to macro-economic uncertainty, including the US –China trade tensions.
The group sold 15.5 million carats during the period under review, which was 13% weaker compared to the previous half.
Its realised price eased 7% to $151 per carat in the first half of the year.
De Beers’ production also dropped 11% on a year-to-year basis to 15.6 million carats during the period under review. 
Anglo American recently revised downwards the production guidance of De Beers for the year to about 31 million carats from the previous range of 31-33 million carats, in response to weaker trading conditions.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

