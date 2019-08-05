Exclusive

Pomp and fanfare as Debswana celebrates golden jubilee

debswana_logo.pngDebswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend.
The actual anniversary day was 23 June.
De Beers said gala events took place at Debswana‘s Jwaneng and Orapa mines and at the company’s corporate office in Gaborone.
 “Over the years, Debswana has turned the hopes and dreams of the communities within which we operate into reality,” said company managing director Albert Milton.
“We have contributed to national and community initiatives in the areas of health, education, sports, biodiversity and community development.”
Debswana contributes almost 50% of public revenue, 33% of GDP, and more than 80% of foreign earnings to Botswana. 
The company, which contributes the bulk of De Beers’ diamonds, produced 24.132 million carats in 2018, a 6% jump from 22.684 million carats, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

