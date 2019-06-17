Exclusive

17 june 2019

10 june 2019

03 june 2019

27 may 2019

20 may 2019

CPAA opens its 10th Annual International Pearl Design Competition

Today
The Cultured Pearl Association of America (CPAA) kicks off its 10th Annual International Pearl Design Competition (IPDC) for pearl jewelry designers to showcase and sell their products, according to the association.  

news_20062019_cpaa.png
Image credit: Mastoloni


The goal of the contest is to create compelling new pearl jewelry designs worthy of recognition, media exposure, and other potential rewards.
“This is our 10th and finest year yet,” says Kathy Grenier, marketing manager. “Our retail component rounds out the contest in the most complete way, designer to consumer.  Winners not only gain exposure in a top U.S. retailer’s store, but the jewelry is offered for sale. What designer doesn't dream of this?”
Winners will be chosen across all categories on the day of live judging and will be announced on Friday, Nov. 1. Pieces will immediately go on display and sale at Devon Fine Jewelry in Wyckoff, N.J. Unsold items will be returned to their makers in early January.
Finalists whose pieces are not chosen as winners will receive certificates, but their pieces could still be chosen to go to Devon Fine Jewelry for display and sale. 
The cost to enter is $175 for first entry and $150 for each additional entry.
In its 10 years of operation, the IPDC has attracted thousands of entries from more than 40 countries.
The contest runs from June 18 through Oct. 4.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

