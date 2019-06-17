Angolan firm chokes in debt, loses diamond mining licence

Today

An Angolan mining firm, Sociedade Mineira de Camachia Camagico, has lost its diamond mining licence due to a debt in excess of $530 million, according to press reports.

Endiama president Ganga Júnior was quoted by Macauhub as saying that the decision to revoke the licence was also due to high operating costs, low revenue and perennial losses incurred by the company.

“The company was operating on successive losses and its operation did not even allow for reimbursement of expenses, so the debt would simply increase over time,” he said.

Ganga said Sociedade Mineira de Camachia Camagico recorded an output of about 5,000 carats a month from its operations.

Endiama took over the concession and a management committee had been appointed to analyse the viability of the project until new partners or investors with financial capacity are found.

Ganga said their immediate task was to recover one of the two processing plants, which will allow diamond production to jump to 8,000 carats per month.

Sociedade Mineira de Camachia Camagico was owned by Escom Alrosa (45%), Endiama (30%), Hipergesta (15%) and Angodiam (10%).





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished