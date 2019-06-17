Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

17 june 2019

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

Demand for diamonds will recover in two years after falling by 2% in 2019 - VTB Capital

Demand for rough diamonds may take two years to restore after falling this year by 2% due to the passivity of jewelry retailers, FINMARKET.RU cites the report from VTB Capital.
The depletion of the Argyle diamond mine, which is located in Australia and produces small diamonds, can positively affect the profitability of diamond mining companies.
The report says that despite the fact that prices for small diamonds stabilized in the first quarter of 2019 after falling in 2018, the market continues to suffer from an overabundance of stone reserves, which at the end of 2018 were estimated at $ 3.7 billion, and also because of the low jewellery demand in China.
Low prices for diamond products also affected the profitability of the cutting sector.
“The largest diamond miners increased the rejection rates to 40%; De Beers accumulated about 700k carats in stock in the 1st quarter of this year. In 2019, the price index for diamonds, according to VTB Capital, will decrease by 4% (1% in each of the quarters),” the report said.
However, the depletion of Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine by 2023, which produces and sells small diamonds at an average price of $15 per carat compared to the world average of $100 per carat in 2018, as well as a decrease in cutter’s rough diamond reserves over two years, will boost the demand on diamond market.
The closure of Argyle will positively affect ALROSA's revenue, 35% of which is accounted for by stones less than 0.75 carats.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

