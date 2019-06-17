Gokhran named a large diamond in honor of Sakhalin

“There is a tradition in Gokhran: the most valuable diamonds, which are stored in our foundation and are demonstrated in the Moscow Kremlin, are named. It was decided to name this gem weighing over 76 carats — a numerically equal area of Sakhalin (76 thousand square kilometers) in honor of the island,” the agency quoted the head of Gokhran of Russia, Andrey Yurin as saying.
The exhibition will feature more than 120 exhibits from Gokhran of Russia, which have never before been exhibited.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg