Gokhran named a large diamond in honor of Sakhalin

At the exhibition “National Treasures of Russia. Moscow – Sakhalin. 2019 ”, which will be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk from June 19 to July 7, Gokhran will present a diamond weighing 76 carats, named after Sakhalin, said astv.ru. 

news_19062019_sakhalin.png
        Image credit: Gokran


“There is a tradition in Gokhran: the most valuable diamonds, which are stored in our foundation and are demonstrated in the Moscow Kremlin, are named. It was decided to name this gem weighing over 76 carats — a numerically equal area of ​​Sakhalin (76 thousand square kilometers) in honor of the island,” the agency quoted the head of Gokhran of Russia, Andrey Yurin as saying.
The exhibition will feature more than 120 exhibits from Gokhran of Russia, which have never before been exhibited.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

