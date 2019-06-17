BDB’s ‘Bharat Diamond Week’ & GJEPC’s ‘Buyer-Seller Meet’ slated for October

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) has welcomed the announcement from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) that it will be holding a specially organised Buyer-Seller meeting from 15-17 October, around the same time as the third edition of the Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) which will take place from 14 to 16 October at the Bourse in Mumbai."I am delighted that the GJEPC event will be taking during the time of the Bharat Diamond Week," said BDB Vice-President Mehul Shah, "It is critical for the Indian diamond industry that we have these two special events taking place. The fact that they are taking place at more or less the same time creates a great deal of excitement and many business opportunities. We are delighted to welcome all visitors to the GJEPC event to take part in the Bharat Diamond Week where their entry will be smoothly organised."BDB President Anoop Mehta is also upbeat about the two large events taking place in Mumbai. "The Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council are the two largest and most important organisations representing our trade in India and promoting it abroad. I am very happy that these two events will be taking place during the same week as it helps us create a critical mass of attendees. We welcome all visitors and buyers to the Bharat Diamond Bourse."Registration for the BDW opened at the end of last month, with scores of companies from India and across the world already registered.