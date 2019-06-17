Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

17 june 2019

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

BDB’s ‘Bharat Diamond Week’ & GJEPC’s ‘Buyer-Seller Meet’ slated for October

Today
News
The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) has welcomed the announcement from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) that it will be holding a specially organised Buyer-Seller meeting from 15-17 October, around the same time as the third edition of the Bharat Diamond Week (BDW) which will take place from 14 to 16 October at the Bourse in Mumbai.
"I am delighted that the GJEPC event will be taking during the time of the Bharat Diamond Week," said BDB Vice-President Mehul Shah, "It is critical for the Indian diamond industry that we have these two special events taking place. The fact that they are taking place at more or less the same time creates a great deal of excitement and many business opportunities. We are delighted to welcome all visitors to the GJEPC event to take part in the Bharat Diamond Week where their entry will be smoothly organised."
BDB President Anoop Mehta is also upbeat about the two large events taking place in Mumbai. "The Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council are the two largest and most important organisations representing our trade in India and promoting it abroad. I am very happy that these two events will be taking place during the same week as it helps us create a critical mass of attendees. We welcome all visitors and buyers to the Bharat Diamond Bourse."
Registration for the BDW opened at the end of last month, with scores of companies from India and across the world already registered.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished