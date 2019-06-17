Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

17 june 2019

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

Vast Resources to partner ZCDC in Marange diamond mining project

Today
News

VAST_Resources_logo.jpgVast Resources said agreements concerning the Heritage Concession will now be directly between the Aim-listed company and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) rather than the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust.
However, the local community will be maintained as a beneficial recipient of shared profits.
Vast chief executive Andrew Prelea said the amendment to the structure of the arrangement will not only accelerate the process to commencement, but will also provide the company further opportunities to work with the ZCDC.
 “After taking part in the meetings last week with our senior management, the community chiefs and ZCDC, I am pleased to say that the timeline to closing the agreements will now be accelerated,” he said.
“I plan to return to Zimbabwe shortly for what I hope will be the finalisation of the contractual terms, and also to establish the commencement of the project.”
Vast’s entry into Marange had been hanging in the balance after Zimbabwe picked Russia's Alrosa and China’s Anjin as the two foreign companies to conduct diamond exploration and mining in the country.  
A preliminary geological valuation of the Heritage Concession showed that the property contained several targets for modern alluvial diamond placer deposits.   
The assessment also revealed that grades of the known modern alluvial placers which drain the Marange diamond fields ranged in grade from 50 to 500 carats per hundred tons (cpht).   
Vast recently offloaded its 25% stake in the Pickstone Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe to focus on the Marange diamond concession and Baita Plai mine, in Romania.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

