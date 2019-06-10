ALROSA is charged with changing its diamond sales policy

Today

Yury Trutnev, Vice Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District ordered ALROSA to change its policy of selling rough diamonds, RBC reported citing TASS.

“I believe that the sales policy within the country and the sales policy for the export of rough stones may be different. And consider this already as a task. Please report to me within a month,” said Trutnev.

In January, the company reported an increase in sales in 2018 by 6%, to $ 4.507 billion. Last year the company’s sales of rough diamonds reached $ 4.412 billion and those of polished diamonds - $ 95.3 million.

However, in June, ALROSA reported its sales in May totaled $ 266 million, which is a slump compared with the same period in 2018 ($ 288 million). In total, the company’ sales in January-May 2019 were $ 1.589 million, while last year it raked in $ 2.299 billion.



