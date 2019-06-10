BlueRock auctions 24.98 ct diamond for $190k

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has sold a 24.98 carat diamond recovered earlier this month for $190 000.Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said the sale of their largest diamond to date showcases the potential of Kareevlei.“We continue to make excellent progress implementing our development strategy to increase production and are clearly seeing the impact of higher throughput being achieved reflected in the number of high value stones we continue to produce,” he said.“To this end, I look forward to providing a more detailed update in our quarterly production report, which is expected to be announced in early July.”BlueRock’s largest diamond prior to the recovery of the 24.98 carat stone was a 16.28 carat stone, which it sold for $78,947.The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.It was estimated, as at November 2018 that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of 367,000 carats.