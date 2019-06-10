Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

Yesterday

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

BlueRock auctions 24.98 ct diamond for $190k

Today
News

bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has sold a 24.98 carat diamond recovered earlier this month for $190 000.
Company executive chairperson Mike Houston said the sale of their largest diamond to date showcases the potential of Kareevlei. 
“We continue to make excellent progress implementing our development strategy to increase production and are clearly seeing the impact of higher throughput being achieved reflected in the number of high value stones we continue to produce,” he said.
“To this end, I look forward to providing a more detailed update in our quarterly production report, which is expected to be announced in early July.”
BlueRock’s largest diamond prior to the recovery of the 24.98 carat stone was a 16.28 carat stone, which it sold for $78,947.  
The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.  
It was estimated, as at November 2018 that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of 367,000 carats.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished