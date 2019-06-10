Van Cleef & Arpels to showcase its creations at Masterpiece London Art Fair

Today

From June 27 to July 3, 2019, Van Cleef & Arpels will showcase its Heritage collection and contemporary High Jewelry at the Masterpiece London Art Fair. The company will take part in the show for the fifth consecutive year, says the Jewellery Maison.

The Heritage collection consists of vintage High Jewelry and Jewelry pieces, created by Van Cleef & Arpels between the 1920s and 1990s.









Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels







For this new exhibition, the Maison is highlighting a selection of creations that speak to its broad range of influences: a bracelet from 1928 combining the geometric lines of Art Deco style with the fluidity of fabric, a dazzling turquoise ensemble, the Ravenne set (1878-1879) that evokes the splendors of the ancient mosaics of Ravenna, as well as a delicate leaf clip, the Feuille clip (1954). Iconic models, technical prowess, emblematic inspirations. The full artistry of Van Cleef & Arpels is expressed in this remarkable selection.

Masterpiece London (27 June - 03 July 2019) is the unmissable art fair at which visitors can view and buy the finest works of art, design, furniture and jewellery - from antiquity to the present day. The Fair offers an unparalleled opportunity for new and established collectors to discover exceptional works for sale across a range of price points from over 150 international exhibitors and across every major market discipline.





Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg