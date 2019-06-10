Van Cleef & Arpels to showcase its creations at Masterpiece London Art Fair

The Heritage collection consists of vintage High Jewelry and Jewelry pieces, created by Van Cleef & Arpels between the 1920s and 1990s.
For this new exhibition, the Maison is highlighting a selection of creations that speak to its broad range of influences: a bracelet from 1928 combining the geometric lines of Art Deco style with the fluidity of fabric, a dazzling turquoise ensemble, the Ravenne set (1878-1879) that evokes the splendors of the ancient mosaics of Ravenna, as well as a delicate leaf clip, the Feuille clip (1954). Iconic models, technical prowess, emblematic inspirations. The full artistry of Van Cleef & Arpels is expressed in this remarkable selection.
Masterpiece London (27 June - 03 July 2019) is the unmissable art fair at which visitors can view and buy the finest works of art, design, furniture and jewellery - from antiquity to the present day. The Fair offers an unparalleled opportunity for new and established collectors to discover exceptional works for sale across a range of price points from over 150 international exhibitors and across every major market discipline.