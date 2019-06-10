Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

Van Cleef & Arpels to showcase its creations at Masterpiece London Art Fair

From June 27 to July 3, 2019, Van Cleef & Arpels will showcase its Heritage collection and contemporary High Jewelry at the Masterpiece London Art Fair. The company will take part in the show for the fifth consecutive year, says the Jewellery Maison.  
The Heritage collection consists of vintage High Jewelry and Jewelry pieces, created by Van Cleef & Arpels between the 1920s and 1990s. 

                                               Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels


For this new exhibition, the Maison is highlighting a selection of creations that speak to its broad range of influences: a bracelet from 1928 combining the geometric lines of Art Deco style with the fluidity of fabric, a dazzling turquoise ensemble, the Ravenne set (1878-1879) that evokes the splendors of the ancient mosaics of Ravenna, as well as a delicate leaf clip, the Feuille clip (1954). Iconic models, technical prowess, emblematic inspirations. The full artistry of Van Cleef & Arpels is expressed in this remarkable selection.
Masterpiece London (27 June - 03 July 2019) is the unmissable art fair at which visitors can view and buy the finest works of art, design, furniture and jewellery - from antiquity to the present day. The Fair offers an unparalleled opportunity for new and established collectors to discover exceptional works for sale across a range of price points from over 150 international exhibitors and across every major market discipline.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

