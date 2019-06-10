KP Intersessional Meeting: India-KP Chair-2019 proposes transition to peace diamonds

Image credit: GJEPC

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The Kimberley Process Chairmanship 2019 India event is organized by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India; and co-organised by KP Exporting/ Importing Authority - Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).Stephane Fischler, President, World Diamond Council, and Shamiso Mtisi , Coordinator of the KP Civil Society Coalition, also addressed the inaugural session.Chaturvedi addressed distinguished gathering comprising honourable Vice Chair of KP Russian Federation, Chairs of Working Groups - Working Group Of Diamond Experts (WGDE), Working Group On Monitoring (WGM), Working Group on Statistics (WGS), Working Group On Artisanal & Alluvial Production (WGAAP) - and Chairs of the Committees - Committee On Participation And Chairmanship (CPC), Committee On Rules And Procedures (CRP), Ad Hoc Committee On Reform and Review (AHCRR); representatives from Botswana, President & Representatives of World Diamond Council Coordinators of Civil Society Coalition amongst others.In his inaugural address, Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi, KP Chair –India and DGFT, said, “India, as one of the founding members of KPCS, and as KP Chair 2019, is happy, proud and privileged to host the 2019 Kimberley Process Intersessional meet in Mumbai, a city with a diamond tradition that dates back to centuries and home to the world's largest diamond bourse /exchange, the Bharat Diamond Bourse. In its 16th Year, the Kimberley Process has contributed towards peace, security and prosperity globally and India is committed to leading and enlarging the influence of the KP.”Advocating a transition from conflict diamonds towards peace diamonds, Chaturvedi added, “Today, almost 99.8% of the world’s diamonds come from conflict-free sources. The 4Cs (Cut, Clarity, Colour& Carat) of diamond may soon be expanded to 5Cs with the 5th C being ‘Conflict-free’. And the 5Ps of diamond marketing (Precious, Popular, Prestige, Priceless) will include ‘Peace’ diamonds.” He also added: “India, as KP Chair would continue to work with the Governments, international diamond industry and civil society towards building consensus and strengthening KP. KP Intersessional meet will help in creating a clear & concise Core Document, enhancing KP standards and modalities with peer review mechanism; raising the level of representation and participation; improving the gathering and flow of essential data amongst other key goals.”In addition to the presentations by the Working Group Chairs and other presentations, KP Intersessional meet in Mumbai will have special forums on Diamond Terminology, Artisanal Mining and how to make collective programs work where Mumbai's famous Dabbawallas will present the Chain of Custody and All India Angadiya's Association will present indigenous solutions. Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry will present on pooling resources through Common Facility Centres (CFCs), and the GJEPC will present sessions on Cluster Mapping, Parichay Card, Health Insurance schemes, etc.