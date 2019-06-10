Exclusive

Pangolin calls on Botswana to allow sell of diamonds recovered during exploration

pangolin_diamonds-logo.pngPangolin Diamonds, which claims to be the most active diamond exploration company in Botswana, has called on the southern African country to make provision to sell diamonds recovered during exploration.
Company chief executive Leon Daniels told a mining conference in Gaborone that the effect of the current law is that it encourages small bulk sampling and over evaluation of exploration diamonds.
Bulk sampling helps exploration companies to establish the economics of a kimberlite.
“It takes a lot of money to get there (bulk sampling stage) and because of that it happens that people limit the bulk sample and you end with mines… under evaluated and today Gachu and BK 11 are mothballed,” he said.
Daniels said Firestone Diamonds’ BK 11 mine Boteti produced less than 500 carats as part of bulk sampling to decide on the economics and Gem Diamonds’ Ghaghoo mine located in Central Kalahari Game Reserve had about 1200 carats. 
“That is not the [volume] of production to determine a proper evaluation,” he said.
“I think in Australia … it should be 2,000 carats and in Canada they suggest 5,000 carats.”
Daniels suggested that Botswana allows for the selling of exploration diamonds as long as the government has the right to retain representative 500 carats.
“The other problem with these evaluations is when you take it to someone giving you an evaluation, he doesn’t have to buy it because you can’t sell it,” said Daniels. 
“He is going to give you the evaluation that you probably want, but if you get to buy it you get a real value to put into your evaluation in terms of whether your kimberlite is viable or not.”  Mathew 

Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana

