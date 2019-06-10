Antwerp auction confirms high demand for AGD diamonds

Today

On June 14, AGD Diamonds held an open diamond auction on the electronic trading platform of its subsidiary trading company Grib Diamonds based in Antwerp. Proceeds from the auction amounted to more than $27 million.









Image credit: AGD Diamonds







It should be noted that the correction of the market for 5 months in 2019 saw rough prices go down, but the White Sea diamonds registered stable demand from traditional buyers from India, Belgium and Israel.

According to experts, despite the restructuring of the banking system in India, restrictions on lending to the cutting industry and the overall decline in sales from the dominant producers (primarily from the De Beers group), the demand for diamonds from the Grib Diamond Mine remains stable due to well-structured spot sales strategies and first-class rough product preparation while sorting in compliance with a unique corporate classifier that meets the most advanced standards of marketing technologies.