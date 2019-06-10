Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

Antwerp auction confirms high demand for AGD diamonds

On June 14, AGD Diamonds held an open diamond auction on the electronic trading platform of its subsidiary trading company Grib Diamonds based in Antwerp. Proceeds from the auction amounted to more than $27 million. 

            Image credit: AGD Diamonds 


It should be noted that the correction of the market for 5 months in 2019 saw rough prices go down, but the White Sea diamonds registered stable demand from traditional buyers from India, Belgium and Israel.
According to experts, despite the restructuring of the banking system in India, restrictions on lending to the cutting industry and the overall decline in sales from the dominant producers (primarily from the De Beers group), the demand for diamonds from the Grib Diamond Mine remains stable due to well-structured spot sales strategies and first-class rough product preparation while sorting in compliance with a unique corporate classifier that meets the most advanced standards of marketing technologies.

