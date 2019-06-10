Exclusive

Botswana mining industry players speak on speculative exploration licences

Speculative mineral exploration licences was a recurring theme from presentations made by three players in Botswana mining industry at a conference convened in Gaborone. The country has issued thousands of exploration licences, across the mining industry...

Today

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

Gem pays Lesotho $24.55 mln in royalties, taxes

Today
News

news_21062018_gem.pngGem Diamonds, which operates the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho said it paid $24.55-million in royalties and taxes for the 2018 financial year.
It said in a report that it paid $6.16-million in taxes to the Lesotho Revenue Authority and $18.39-million in royalties to the government.
Gem Diamonds said last March that its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 69% to $82.3 million in 2018 compared to $45 million, the previous year, mainly due to the increase in revenue generated, coupled with the ‘successful’ implementation of various business transformation initiatives and by maintaining strict cost discipline. 
Its revenue also jumped 25% to $267 million from the previous year’s $214.3 million due to a record number of large diamond recoveries at Letšeng. 
Gem Diamonds recovered 15 diamonds greater than 100 carats in 2018, a record for a single calendar year. 
The company produced 126,875 carats at Letšeng in 2018 compared with 111,811 carats in 2017. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished