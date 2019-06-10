Botswana Diamonds’ associate gets nod to sell diamonds from Thorny River bulk sampling

Botswana Diamonds said its 40%-owned Vutomi has been granted permission to sell diamonds recovered during bulk sampling at their Thorny River project, in South Africa.At least 256 carats of rough diamonds had been recovered as of June 10 from re-commissioning the processing plant.“The bulk sampling programme will generate short-term cash flow, whilst building the mineral resource,” it said.“Our partner, SouthernEra Diamonds, have included their coarse tailings dumps generated from the mining of the Marsfontein and Klipspringer diamond mines into the same revenue sharing agreement.”Trenching by Botswana Diamonds has identified a 'hotspot' at Thorny River with a thick kimberlite intersection of four metres wide, suggesting a 'kimberlite blow', it said.The Thorny River bulk sampling project is a joint venture between SouthernEra providing the processing (40%), Palaeo (40%), the mining contractor and Vutomi (20%) providing the ground.Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said Vutomi's application for a Section 27 Mining Permit over a portion of the Marsfontein farm has been accepted by the authorities.Marsfontein is contiguous to, and an extension of, the Thorny River project.This portion of the farm is host to the rich M8 kimberlite dyke, bordering the great Marsfontein diamond mine, in-situ gravels and dumps, it said.