GJEPC presents pre-budget proposals to the Indian government

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) has been talking with the Government of India to address major Banking Issues affecting G&J industry including, increase in Cost of Funds, Need for Interest subvention, Dollarisation of Credit Limits, Allowance of release of BG/Cash Margins of exporters after exports; Reintroduction of ECGC WTP policy for the sector, Gold Card and Taxation Issues.Pramod Agrawal presented the Pre-budget proposals of the industry to the Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.Following are few of the points presented:1. One of our burning issues of the industry is imposition of IGST on re-import of consignments which are exported through consignments/ exhibition mode. The industry is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.2. Reduction in import duty on Cut and Polished Diamonds from 7.5% to 2.5%: Due to certain data anomaly in the import figures of cut and polished diamonds, duty on diamonds got increased from 2.5% to 5% and thereafter to 7%. The industry has been repeatedly representing that returned consignments of polished diamonds had constituted a major portion of the import figures which was erroneously captured and reported. 93% of the imported polished diamonds are exported back and are also procured in manufacturing and exporting studded jewellery from the country.3. Reduction in import duty on Precious Metal Gold from 10% to 4%: Industry for a long time has been making this request to reduce the import duty on gold to a realistic level. Duty reduction will definitely re-initiate the flow of raw material through official channels into the country thus strengthening our jewellery exports.4. Introduction of a realistic turnover taxation regime for Special Notified Zone in Mumbai: Special Notified Zone in Mumbai was inaugurated in December 2015 and since then, the zone has been running successfully. The only major hurdle is that foreign mining companies, in the absence of favourable taxation regime, have not yet started selling rough diamonds. They still come, display and take their goods back to their country. The industry has been requesting that on the lines of the level playing field being offered by Belgium, Israel, UAE etc, Indian Government should introduce presumptive turnover linked tax rate (0.125%) on sale of rough diamonds at SNZ.