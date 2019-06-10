Mountain Province announced the discovery of a first new kimberlite discovery at Gahcho Kué in 20 years

A total of 115.2 kilograms of kimberlite was treated for microdiamonds, with 480 diamonds recovered in the +0.075mm size classes. Five +0.85mm diamonds included in the result weigh a total of 0.32 carats, with the largest stone being a 0.28 carat colorless octahedral aggregate.
President and CEO of Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "This very positive development, the discovery of the Wilson kimberlite, is a result of the combined efforts between Mountain Province and De Beers Canada, who are operators of the Gahcho Kué JV. The discovery of Wilson demonstrates the high exploration potential of the Gahcho Kué JV area, and after a 20-year discovery hiatus, it confirms that we are on track for discovering new kimberlites in this region."