Exclusive

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

Mountain Province announced the discovery of a first new kimberlite discovery at Gahcho Kué in 20 years

Today
News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the discovery of a new kimberlite at its Gahcho Kué Joint Venture (GKJV) leases. The Wilson kimberlite is located roughly 200 meters east of the Tuzo kimberlite and was discovered during drill testing of geophysical and geological anomalies in the area. 

news_14062019_mountain.png
Image credit: Mountain Province 

The Wilson kimberlite is the first kimberlite to be discovered in the GKJV area in over 20 years, and it lies well within the open pit mine plan for the Tuzo kimberlite. The Wilson kimberlite is named after Alice Evelyn Wilson (1881-1964), who is officially recognized as Canada's first female geologist.
A total of 115.2 kilograms of kimberlite was treated for microdiamonds, with 480 diamonds recovered in the +0.075mm size classes. Five +0.85mm diamonds included in the result weigh a total of 0.32 carats, with the largest stone being a 0.28 carat colorless octahedral aggregate.
President and CEO of Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "This very positive development, the discovery of the Wilson kimberlite, is a result of the combined efforts between Mountain Province and De Beers Canada, who are operators of the Gahcho Kué JV. The discovery of Wilson demonstrates the high exploration potential of the Gahcho Kué JV area, and after a 20-year discovery hiatus, it confirms that we are on track for discovering new kimberlites in this region."

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished