Mountain Province announced the discovery of a first new kimberlite discovery at Gahcho Kué in 20 years

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the discovery of a new kimberlite at its Gahcho Kué Joint Venture (GKJV) leases. The Wilson kimberlite is located roughly 200 meters east of the Tuzo kimberlite and was discovered during drill testing of geophysical and geological anomalies in the area.









Image credit: Mountain Province





The Wilson kimberlite is the first kimberlite to be discovered in the GKJV area in over 20 years, and it lies well within the open pit mine plan for the Tuzo kimberlite. The Wilson kimberlite is named after Alice Evelyn Wilson (1881-1964), who is officially recognized as Canada's first female geologist.

A total of 115.2 kilograms of kimberlite was treated for microdiamonds, with 480 diamonds recovered in the +0.075mm size classes. Five +0.85mm diamonds included in the result weigh a total of 0.32 carats, with the largest stone being a 0.28 carat colorless octahedral aggregate.

President and CEO of Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "This very positive development, the discovery of the Wilson kimberlite, is a result of the combined efforts between Mountain Province and De Beers Canada, who are operators of the Gahcho Kué JV. The discovery of Wilson demonstrates the high exploration potential of the Gahcho Kué JV area, and after a 20-year discovery hiatus, it confirms that we are on track for discovering new kimberlites in this region."





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels