ALROSA earns over $2 mln from sales of polished diamonds in Israel

Today

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held a tender for polished diamonds of own manufacture in Israel. The company’s cutting division – DIAMONDS ALROSA organized the tender.

The company sold 14 polished diamonds with total weight of 108 carats, and 48 fancy colored polished diamonds weighing 131.6 carats in total. The overall revenue amounted to $2.2 million.

Firms from Israel, the US, Belgium, India, Hong Kong and Russia participated in the tender.

“There is a continued interest in large polished diamonds over 3 carats in the market. Our assortment mostly consists of such stones. In Israel, we presented polished diamonds of different colors and cuts. Despite the relatively weak market, the auction went well, and we are pleased with the results,” said Pavel Vinikhin, Director of the DIAMONDS ALROSA cutting division.

In the fall, ALROSA plans to hold the next polished diamond tender in Israel. In addition, two tenders are scheduled in the United States, one of which will take place this summer, the second one - in the fall, as well as the traditional big tender for polished diamonds in Hong Kong this September.