Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

ALROSA earns over $2 mln from sales of polished diamonds in Israel

Today
News

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held a tender for polished diamonds of own manufacture in Israel. The company’s cutting division – DIAMONDS ALROSA organized the tender.
The company sold 14 polished diamonds with total weight of 108 carats, and 48 fancy colored polished diamonds weighing 131.6 carats in total. The overall revenue amounted to $2.2 million.
Firms from Israel, the US, Belgium, India, Hong Kong and Russia participated in the tender.
“There is a continued interest in large polished diamonds over 3 carats in the market. Our assortment mostly consists of such stones. In Israel, we presented polished diamonds of different colors and cuts. Despite the relatively weak market, the auction went well, and we are pleased with the results,” said Pavel Vinikhin, Director of the DIAMONDS ALROSA cutting division.
In the fall, ALROSA plans to hold the next polished diamond tender in Israel. In addition, two tenders are scheduled in the United States, one of which will take place this summer, the second one - in the fall, as well as the traditional big tender for polished diamonds in Hong Kong this September.

