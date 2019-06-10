GJEPC’s India Silver & Fashion Jewellery BSM held at Jaipur

Today

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India , kick started India Silver & Fashion Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (BSM), in the pink city of Jaipur at Rajasthan from 12th – 14th June 2019, says a press note from the Council.









Image credit: GJEPC







Commenting at the inauguration, Shri Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The BSM has been organised with an objective to meet current business needs of Silver Jewellery industry and to further establish and strengthen new business opportunities and promote business globally. The 3-day business matching programme will be an ideal opportunity to showcase India’s strength & capabilities in manufacturing Silver jewellery which is in demand due to its exclusivity and craftsmanship, whether its machine-made or handmade. India’s gross exports of Silver Jewellery for the period April 2018 – March 2019 accounted for $ 837.81 mln.

At the BSM over 20 Silver Jewellery manufacturing companies are showcasing their manufacturing skills to 39 International buyers from Algeria, Australia, Egypt, England, Ireland, Jordan, UAE, USA, Spain, Kuwait, Thailand.

“At the same time, for buyers, this is an opportunity to understand the Indian Silver sector better for their sourcing needs, understand supply chain, business practices and culture. I am sure both the buyers and sellers would make the most out of this platform to further establish and strengthen new sourcing relationships and promoting business globally”, added Agrawal.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished