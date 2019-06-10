Today

Perceptions of South Africa as high risk investment destination under the previous administration of President Jacob Zuma, has resulted in a lack of appetite for diamond exploration in the country, according to a senior official from Botswana Diamonds.

Company managing director James Campbell told a mining conference in Gaborone that only De Beers and his company were currently involved in diamond exploration in the country.

“South Africa under President (Cyril) Ramaphosa and (mines) minister Gwede Mntashe is beginning to resolve itself,” he said.

“This (high risk perception) resulted in only two active diamond explorers in South Africa being De Beers and Botswana Diamonds itself.”

De Beers Consolidated Mines (DBCM) noted last February that it will spend R30-million on greenfield diamond exploration in South Africa this year.

This comes after the South African government granted DBCM 32 exploration licences in the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and North West provinces.

DBCM will use new technology to re-examine old ground.

Meanwhile, Campbell bemoaned the lack of appetite for investment in diamond exploration in Botswana by locals.

“Little or no local money is going into diamond exploration and indeed the funding for exploration companies … comes from management, a little bit of offshore funding and what my chairman (John Teeling) euphemistically calls the three Fs – friends, family and foes,” he said.

“So I would like to put to you…that significant local investment is key. Where will the diamond industry be in Botswana in 50 years’ time?”

Botswana Diamonds has eight prospecting licences in Botswana through Sunland Minerals.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana