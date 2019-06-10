Exclusive

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

10 june 2019

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

‘Only two active diamond explorers in South Africa’

Today
News

Perceptions of South Africa as high risk investment destination under the previous administration of President Jacob Zuma, has resulted in a lack of appetite for diamond exploration in the country, according to a senior official from Botswana Diamonds.
Company managing director James Campbell told a mining conference in Gaborone that only De Beers and his company were currently involved in diamond exploration in the country.
“South Africa under President (Cyril) Ramaphosa and (mines) minister Gwede Mntashe is beginning to resolve itself,” he said.
“This (high risk perception) resulted in only two active diamond explorers in South Africa being De Beers and Botswana Diamonds itself.”
De Beers Consolidated Mines (DBCM) noted last February that it will spend R30-million on greenfield diamond exploration in South Africa this year.
This comes after the South African government granted DBCM 32 exploration licences in the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and North West provinces.
DBCM will use new technology to re-examine old ground.
Meanwhile, Campbell bemoaned the lack of appetite for investment in diamond exploration in Botswana by locals.
“Little or no local money is going into diamond exploration and indeed the funding for exploration companies … comes from management, a little bit of offshore funding and what my chairman (John Teeling) euphemistically calls the three Fs – friends, family and foes,” he said.
“So I would like to put to you…that significant local investment is key. Where will the diamond industry be in Botswana in 50 years’ time?”
Botswana Diamonds has eight prospecting licences in Botswana through Sunland Minerals.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished