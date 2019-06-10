Change in company management at Grib Diamonds NV

The company’s director and general manager has been relieved of his duties as of December 5, 2018.
The announcement to this effect says: “Following changes in the shareholding structure, the shareholder of Grib Diamonds NV has decided to release Mr. A. Genkin from the positions of director and general manager of the company as of 5th December 2018. The staff of the company thanks Alexey Genkin for his management, service and contributions to the company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg
Exclusive
Design is the key to all markets
Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...
10 june 2019
Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes
The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...
03 june 2019
Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty
THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...
27 may 2019
“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC
Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...
20 may 2019
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
13 may 2019
Change in company management at Grib Diamonds NV
The company’s director and general manager has been relieved of his duties as of December 5, 2018.