Change in company management at Grib Diamonds NV

The company’s director and general manager has been relieved of his duties as of December 5, 2018.

The announcement to this effect says: “Following changes in the shareholding structure, the shareholder of Grib Diamonds NV has decided to release Mr. A. Genkin from the positions of director and general manager of the company as of 5th December 2018. The staff of the company thanks Alexey Genkin for his management, service and contributions to the company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

