China increases bullion reserves as trade war continues

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

China, the world’s top gold producer and consumer, is facing the prospect of a slowing domestic economy as the Trump administration raised tariffs on Chinese imports and looked to cut off companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. from the US market. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has increased its bullion reserves to 61.61 million ounces in May from 61.10 mln a month earlier, according to data released on Monday. In tonnage terms that’s a rise of 15.86 tons, after almost 58 tons of gold were added to the nation’s stockpile in the five months to April, according to a report in ET.The rise reflects the government’s “determined diversification” away from dollar assets, Argonaut Securities (Asia) Ltd. analyst Helen Lau said, adding that retail demand has also picked up. At this rate of accumulation, China could buy 150 tons in 2019.China has previously gone long periods without revealing increases in gold holdings. When the central bank announced a 57 per cent jump in reserves to 53.3 mln ounces in mid-2015, it was the first update in six years.The latest PBOC data signal that China has resumed buying at a steady pace after a pause from late 2016 to last December.The bank’s move comes as other central banks, especially from emerging markets, increase bullion holdings. First-quarter purchases were the highest in six years, according to the World Gold Council.