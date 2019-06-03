Quantum diamonds found use in an undetectable navigation device

Today

Lockheed Martin, a contractor hired by the US defence division, and Element Six, a European diamond manufacturing venture owned by De Beers, are working on a navigation technology using quantum diamonds. The advantage of this device will be that it cannot be detected, according to sifted.eu.









Image credit: Element Six



“The technology is totally passive, it doesn’t signal or transmit anything. It can’t be hacked or jammed. A nuclear blast might jam it, but not a lot else,” the agency quoted Michael DiMario, principal engineer on the project at Lockheed Martin, as saying.

The team, reportedly, has already created a prototype device - a quantum magnetometer - the size of a box for shoes. The device, created with the help of LG diamonds, detects barely perceptible anomalies in the Earth’s magnetic field. If to impose these anomalies on the magnetic map of the planet, it is possible to get quite clear coordinates with an error of 50 meters.

According to the report, the project received the codename “Dark Ice’’.

Scientists have long found new uses for diamonds, including creating quantum computers.

It was reported previously that unique Arkhangelsk diamonds have a special feature – their crystal structure is perturbed, and this is why they can record quantum information. Such diamonds can become the basic element of a quantum computer processor.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg