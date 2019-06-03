Exclusive

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

Yesterday

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

Quantum diamonds found use in an undetectable navigation device

Lockheed Martin, a contractor hired by the US defence division, and Element Six, a European diamond manufacturing venture owned by De Beers, are working on a navigation technology using quantum diamonds. The advantage of this device will be that it cannot be detected, according to sifted.eu. 

Image credit: Element Six

“The technology is totally passive, it doesn’t signal or transmit anything. It can’t be hacked or jammed. A nuclear blast might jam it, but not a lot else,” the agency quoted Michael DiMario, principal engineer on the project at Lockheed Martin, as saying.
The team, reportedly, has already created a prototype device - a quantum magnetometer - the size of a box for shoes. The device, created with the help of LG diamonds, detects barely perceptible anomalies in the Earth’s magnetic field. If to impose these anomalies on the magnetic map of the planet, it is possible to get quite clear coordinates with an error of 50 meters.
According to the report, the project received the codename “Dark Ice’’.
Scientists have long found new uses for diamonds, including creating quantum computers.
It was reported previously that unique Arkhangelsk diamonds have a special feature – their crystal structure is perturbed, and this is why they can record quantum information. Such diamonds can become the basic element of a quantum computer processor.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

