Expansion boosts CTF’s sales & profit during fiscal year

chow_tai_kook_logo.pngChow Tai Fook Group’s sales grew 13% to $8.5 bln for the year ending March 31, amid increased purchases of gold jewelry and an expansion of the company’s retail network in China. Retail sales in mainland China climbed 8% to $3.88 bln, while revenue from Hong Kong and Macau jumped 12% to $2.94 bln. Gold was the company’s strongest seller during the period. Group sales of gold surged 13% to $4.07 bln for the year, while revenue from gem-set jewelry rose 4.5% to $1.55 bln. 
Also, CTF added a net 549 new points of sale in mainland China totalling to 3,134 as at March 31.
The same-store sales in mainland China increased 3.4%, while those in Hong Kong and Macau rose 9%. China exhibited growth throughout the fiscal year, while Hong Kong and Macau noted a 19% increase in the first half, followed by a flat second half as economic uncertainty dampened consumer sentiment. Net profit leaped 11% to $597.4 mln for the year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

