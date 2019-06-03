Exclusive

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

Debswana ploughs back BWP56 mln to communities

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has spent BWP56 million ($5.1 million) over the last three years to support different sectors of the community around the southern African country, an official has said.
Company lead engineer Mooketsi Puso told a mining conference in Gaborone that their biggest spent was on community development, followed by sports development, education, empowerment programmes, health, arts and culture.
“We take pride in supporting economic development in the country,” he said.
“…diamond revenues have been responsibly used to develop human capital, build infrastructure such as roads, hospitals, schools and to improve the income of Botswana’s citizens.” 
Debswana contributes almost 50% of public revenue, 33% of GDP, and more than 80% of foreign earnings to Botswana.
The company, which contributes the bulk of De Beers’ diamonds, produced 24,132 carats in 2018, a 6% jump from 22,684 carats, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana 

