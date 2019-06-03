Debswana ploughs back BWP56 mln to communities

Today

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has spent BWP56 million ($5.1 million) over the last three years to support different sectors of the community around the southern African country, an official has said.

Company lead engineer Mooketsi Puso told a mining conference in Gaborone that their biggest spent was on community development, followed by sports development, education, empowerment programmes, health, arts and culture.

“We take pride in supporting economic development in the country,” he said.

“…diamond revenues have been responsibly used to develop human capital, build infrastructure such as roads, hospitals, schools and to improve the income of Botswana’s citizens.”

Debswana contributes almost 50% of public revenue, 33% of GDP, and more than 80% of foreign earnings to Botswana.

The company, which contributes the bulk of De Beers’ diamonds, produced 24,132 carats in 2018, a 6% jump from 22,684 carats, a year earlier.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana



