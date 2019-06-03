ALROSA’s employee accused of diamond fraud

Today

An employee of the ALROSA company and its two associates are accused of stealing diamond products from the company, according to the mass media.

According to Kommersant, the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a case against Elena Kanunnikova and her two accomplices for the illegal circulation of precious stones. During the searches, 500 diamonds weighing more than 2,000 carats and 11 diamonds worth more than $3 million were confiscated.









Image credit: ALROSA







The report also says that on June 6, the Investigative Committee of Russia, together with the Federal Security Bureau (FSB), carried out an operation to apprehend alleged criminals who intended to steal another parcel of diamonds worth 22 million rubles. After the search, $2 million and 500 euros in cash were seized. A citizen of Russia and Georgia, Vladimir Tabidze, and a citizen of Russia, Vladimir Gordinsky, who are accused of the theft, also kept jewelry, in particular, 30 time pieces studded with diamonds.

At the moment, all the alleged criminals are kept in custody.

Alrosa has confirmed the information of the Federal Security Service and the Investigative Committee of Russia on the prevention of diamond theft.

The company reported that the operation was carried out with the direct participation of the ALROSA security service.

The company did not comment on the course of the investigation and conducts its own internal investigation.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg