Design is the key to all markets
Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...
Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes
The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...
03 june 2019
Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty
THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...
27 may 2019
“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC
Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...
20 may 2019
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
13 may 2019
Botswana Resource Sector conference begins
The annual Botswana Resource Sector Conference, which seeks to increase investment into the southern African nation’s mining industry, has commenced in Gaborone.
Minister of mineral resources, Green technology and energy security Eric Molale is expected to make a keynote address today (Monday).
Presentations and panel discussions will focus on the diamond, copper, coal mining sectors as well as energy, water, transport and infrastructure.
Botswana’s real gross domestic product growth is expected to weaken over the next few years due to falling diamond production and below-trend construction sector growth.
Fitch Solutions has projected Botswana’s real GDP growth to slow to 3.9% and 4.1% in 2019 and 2020 respectively, from 4.5% in 2018.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana