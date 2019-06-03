Exclusive

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

BlueRock recovers 24.98 ct diamond at Kareevlei mine

bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds has made a record recovery of a 24.98 carat gem quality diamond from its Kareevlei mine, in the Kimberley region of South Africa.
The diamond will be put to tender and results are expected on 17 June.
Its largest diamond prior to the latest recovery was a 16.28 carat stone, which it sold for $78,947. 
“This record recovery of such a high-quality diamond is an exciting milestone and underpins why we are so confident about the potential of the Kareevlei mine,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“We have a comprehensive development plan to increase production…”  
The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes. 
It was estimated, as at November 2018 that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of 367,000 carats.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

