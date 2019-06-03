BlueRock recovers 24.98 ct diamond at Kareevlei mine

BlueRock Diamonds has made a record recovery of a 24.98 carat gem quality diamond from its Kareevlei mine, in the Kimberley region of South Africa.The diamond will be put to tender and results are expected on 17 June.Its largest diamond prior to the latest recovery was a 16.28 carat stone, which it sold for $78,947.“This record recovery of such a high-quality diamond is an exciting milestone and underpins why we are so confident about the potential of the Kareevlei mine,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.“We have a comprehensive development plan to increase production…”The Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.It was estimated, as at November 2018 that the remaining Inferred Mineral Resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of 367,000 carats.