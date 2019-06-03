Exclusive

Design is the key to all markets

Besides being an astute businessman, Mumbai-born Laksh Pahuja is a designer par excellence known globally for his awe-inspiring unusual jewellery pieces. Trained at the Gemological Institute of India and Harrow College of Art England, Laksh combines...

Today

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

Asian diamond firm sues Zim govt for over $14mln

Today
News

Pure Diam DMCC has instructed the High Court Sheriff to seize diamonds owned by the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to recover more than $14 million, according to a local weekly.
The Asian diamond company’s mining licence was terminated by Harare in 2016, paving way for the formation of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Prior to the cancellation of its licence, Pure Diam was operating under Diamond Mining Corporation (DMC) in partnership with ZMDC.
It was said to have extended a loan of $8 million to DMC in 2010, while its shareholding value stood at $10,9 million in the joint venture.
Pure Diam took Harare to the court when its revoked its licence along with those of other players operating in Marange at the time.
The High Court then ruled in favour of Pure Diam on October 11, 2018 instructing the ZCDC to pay the diamond miner "US$14 055 312,00 inclusive of interest accrued till 30 April 2018."
ZCDC was also liable to pay an additional $561 371 to Pure Diam "being further interest at the rate of 5% per annum from 1 May 2018 to date of payment in full".
However, ZCDC failed to comply with the High Court ruling, which saw Pure Diam approaching the Sheriff.
"We therefore instruct that you … attend to the MMCZ building … and attach the judgment's debtors assets being diamonds which are kept in the vault room," lawyers representing Pure Diam, Gill Godlonton and Gerrans said.
The sheriff was yet to attach the diamonds.
Pure Diam had previously sought to attach two properties owned by the ZCDC.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished